Nambucca Valley Bridge Club

RESULTS/news for week ending: 13th May 2023

News: A very pleasing turn-out for the working bee last Friday. A much-needed clean-up, chuck-out and face lift.

Many thanks to all participants.

A sad farewell to Astrid & Gus Gorissen who have relocated to Kew. This popular couple have supported the club in every way for the last ten years. We wish them all the best in their new home and hope they will visit in the future.

Monday: 8th May. A five-table Mitchell today.

North/South winners, our visitors from the Illawarra, Susan Furber & Wayne Hunt with 57 percent. Runners-up with 53.5 percent Susie Keur & Les Sinclair. East/ West winners Mike Siford & Kent Taylor with 57 percent. Runners-up Judy Holliday & Maureen Cowan just point five of one percent away.

Tuesday: 9th May. Six pairs for a Howell event tonight, won by Amber Fox & Carol McKee scoring 58 percent.

Runners-up with 52 percent Caitlin McRae & Rob Marshall.

Wednesday: 10th May. Sixteen players consolidated the ABC of bridge this morning. “Always Be Counting”. This theme was combined with the calculation and recognition of Opening points, length points and shortage points.

Hopefully everyone got the point.

Thursday: 11th May. A 4 ½ -table Howell event was won by Mike Siford & Colin Tolley with 68.6 percent. Runners-up, with 60.4 percent Glen Hallett & Phil Booth.

Saturday: 13th May. A six table Mitchell event today. North/South winners Maureen Cowan & Richard Levy with 58.7 percent. Runners-up, Wendy Garland & Fern Hinchcliffe with 57 percent. East/West winners Astrid and Gus Gorissen with 56.6 percent; a great little going -away gift. Runners-up, Judy Holliday & Glen Hallett. With 55.4 percent.

Urunga: 10th May.

An absolute invasion of bridge hopefuls turned up for the second round of the Autumn Pairs. Thirty-six players struggled to find some space.

Today’s winners with 62.4 percent. Glen Hallett & Phil Booth. In second place with 59 percent, Nerellyn Mitchell & Peter Jonutz. Third place with 56.9 percent Janet Dyson & Robert Marshall. Those decimal points will come into contention next week when the third round concludes the event.

If you have an interest in bridge or have any questions contact Secretary Carol 65689833.

By John SLADE