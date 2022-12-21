Nambucca Valley Bridge Club Results Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 22, 2022 2022 Club champions Mike Siford and Colin Tolley. THE flu season continues to affect our normal table numbers. If you are feeling unwell, please look after yourself and stay home. Monday 12 December: Phil directed the day with winners Susie Keur and Les Sinclair winning the day with Daphne Priestly and Carol McKee runners up. Tuesday night 13 December: Carol directed the evening that saw Rob Marshall and Caitlin McRae winning. Carol McKee and Amber Fox runners up Wednesday 14 November: Improve your Bridge – Player numbers continue to improve. Carol helped supervise play on the day. All members are welcome to touch up their bridge Thursday 15 December: Phil directed with Mike Siford and Colin Tilley winning the cookies with Maureen Cowan and Janet Dyson runners up. Saturday 17 December: The NVBC Xmas Party was celebrated by 40 plus players enjoying great food and Champagne. President Scott Parker presented the 2020 Competition winners. Trophies: Summer Shield: Greg and Jane Wood. Isla Campbell Memorial Shield: Amber Fox and Carol McKee. Minor Club Champions: Gary and Louise Walton. Club Champions: Mike Siford and Colin Tolley. Congratulations to all our winners. Rob directed the day with Glen Hallett and Judy Holliday winning North/South and Lyndall Edsall and Joanna Halioris winning East/West. Congrats to all our winners By Scott PARKER