Nambucca Valley Bridge Club Results

THE flu season continues to affect our normal table numbers.

If you are feeling unwell, please look after yourself and stay home.

Monday 12 December: Phil directed the day with winners Susie Keur and Les Sinclair

winning the day with Daphne Priestly and Carol McKee runners up.

Tuesday night 13 December: Carol directed the evening that saw Rob Marshall and Caitlin

McRae winning.

Carol McKee and Amber Fox runners up

Wednesday 14 November: Improve your Bridge – Player numbers continue to improve.

Carol helped supervise play on the day.

All members are welcome to touch up their bridge

Thursday 15 December: Phil directed with Mike Siford and Colin Tilley winning the cookies

with Maureen Cowan and Janet Dyson runners up.

Saturday 17 December: The NVBC Xmas Party was celebrated by 40 plus players enjoying

great food and Champagne.

President Scott Parker presented the 2020 Competition winners.

Trophies: Summer Shield: Greg and Jane Wood.

Isla Campbell Memorial Shield: Amber Fox and Carol McKee.

Minor Club Champions: Gary and Louise Walton.

Club Champions: Mike Siford and Colin Tolley.

Congratulations to all our winners.

Rob directed the day with Glen Hallett and Judy Holliday winning North/South and Lyndall

Edsall and Joanna Halioris winning East/West.

Congrats to all our winners

By Scott PARKER