Nambucca Valley broadcaster honoured by national archive



A MUCH-LOVED voice of community radio and a passionate advocate for Australasian music, former Nambucca Valley resident Rob Davidson has received national recognition with the inclusion of his radio series “Flashback Featured Artist” in the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) in Canberra.

The NFSA officially accepted the collection on 3 March 2025, preserving for posterity over 300 programs that chronicle the careers of Australian and New Zealand musical acts.



Each episode dives deep into an artist’s career, showcasing both chart-topping hits and the lesser-known singles that shaped the nation’s popular music history.

Program lengths range from 25 to 108 minutes, reflecting the breadth of content and careers covered.

Rob launched Flashback Featured Artist in 2004, and it has aired on numerous community stations, currently including 2NVR Nambucca Valley Radio (105.9FM), Braidwood FM (88.9FM), 2ARM-FM Armidale (92.1FM), and 2GHR Greater Hume Radio Holbrook (96.7FM).

The program highlights not only household names but also lesser-known artists whose influence was often localised but impactful.

Rob’s journey in community radio began in Braidwood, NSW, after he moved from western Sydney in 1999.

With no local station, Davidson was central in founding Braidwood Community Radio, which launched on Australia Day 2003.

His efforts were recognised with a Cultural Achievement Award from the Tallaganda Shire Council in 2004.

In 2015 Rob joined 2NVR in the Nambucca Valley, initially intending only to present.

However his commitment quickly led him to roles in sponsorship and finance, where he significantly increased the station’s income and community engagement.

Though he moved away from the Nambucca Valley in 2019 for family reasons, Rob continues to produce and present his programs for 2NVR remotely.

His legacy at the station and across Australian community radio endures, not just through his broadcasts, but now through their preservation in the NFSA.

With a lifelong belief that Australian talent could rival any in the world, Rob created Flashback Featured Artist to celebrate it.

Thanks to the NFSA, future generations will also be able to hear those stories.

By Mick BIRTLES