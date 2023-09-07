Nambucca Valley community rallies in support of ShoreTrack

TWO weeks ago a wave of shock, anger and dismay rolled across the Nambucca Valley in the wake of the senseless act of theft and vandalism suffered by ShoreTrack.

An organisation established to work with young people who are at risk of disengaging or no longer engaged in employment, education or training, ShoreTrack was targeted by callous thieves on 21 August.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Among the stolen items were vehicles, tools and computer equipment vital to the conduct of ShoreTrack’s mission.

The Nambucca Valley community has been so moved by the plight of ShoreTrack that the response to support them and the efforts to keep them going has been truly remarkable.

Social media has been flooded with positive encouragement and reaffirmation of the importance of their work and this has given the ShoreTrack team faith in the value of their efforts and the impact they are having on the community.

To give the general public an opportunity to help out, the Nambucca Valla Chamber of Commerce conceived an initiative known as #DishforShoreTrack.

Local eateries were asked to come up with a specific dish for their menus with the proceeds from that dish going to ShoreTrack.

Matildas, Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club, Nambucca Bowls Club, Wharf Street Cafe, Macksville Hotel, Good Time Charlie’s, Golden Sands Tavern, The Beach House Providore, Bridge River Street Cafe, Nambucca Heads RSL and Alofa Sands Surf Club Cafe all got behind this unique fundraising idea.

Many local sporting groups, clubs and associations in the area have also been conducting raffles, fund-raising and collecting donations from a public touched by what has happened.

ShoreTrack has links to similar organisations and collectively, they form the Tracker Network.

The Tracker Network came together to arrange for ShoreTrack to borrow a Troop Carrier for a few months through Jobs Australia.

The vehicle enables ShoreTrack to still be able to transport their young people and continue disaster recovery fencing work for local farmers.

ShoreTrack’s General Manager, Jillian Ashley, told News Of The Area, “One generous donor has offered to fund the installation of a new security system.

“We have had generous donations of tools, a sewing machine and offers of fencing work to help us keep going until we can replace the stolen gear.”

ShoreTrack has set a goal of $25,000 to raise and still have a full week of fundraising to go.

With around $16,000 on their GoFundMe page raised and over $4,000 in donations so far, they are close to achieving their goal.

These monies will be put toward purchasing replacement vehicles so they can continue to provide transport for young people and access to community based programs.

ShoreTrack have submitted an insurance claim for $37,000 to replace stolen tools and equipment and are still waiting for confirmation from their insurance company.

“Both staff and participants have learned a little more about resilience and overcoming challenges and adversity and we are drawing on the support of our wonderful community to ensure that we carry on with our mission of working with young people to be the best versions of themselves possible,” Jillian concluded.

“Our young people and staff want to say thank you to our community for their ongoing support and belief in our work, and in the near future we will host a community event to do this, so keep your eye out.”

By Mick BIRTLES