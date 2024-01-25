Nambucca Valley Council receives grant for new Macksville toilet block



NAMBUCCA Valley Council has received a Stronger Country Communities Fund grant for $474,060 to replace the toilet block at River Street, Macksville.

Additional works to the road and electrical configurations will require an estimated $300,000 to be budgeted from the Council reserve.



On Thursday at the general meeting councillors voted to engage an architect for the project and agreed on the new building being located directly adjacent to the existing toilet at this location.

The new structure will not be any larger than the current toilet block, comprising three unisex toilets with one meeting disability access requirements.

It is also expected that a small retaining wall will be required.

The new facility will be in practically the same location but will be offset by 3m from the River Street building line of the existing structure.

Replacing the old amenities along River Street was first mentioned to Council at the general meeting on 30 September 2021 when Council resolved to receive a report on relocating them as part of the Macksville Foreshore Plan.

The Macksville Foreshore Plan was a proposal to provide a more functional and attractive public reserve through renewal and upgrades and related to the area from the carpark in Princess/River St to the foreshore in front of the Star Hotel.

It was the result of a $20,000 allocation in the 2020/21 budget period and involved the engagement of Fisher Design and Architecture and Jackie Amos Landscape Architecture.

The report presented to Council in September of 2021 stated, “The key aspect of this part of the plan (the western precinct) is the removal/relocation of the amenities and the replacement with another sitting space.

“Reflected in the town centre masterplan the intent of removing the amenities from this area is to open up the view to the River from Princess Street.

“Also while the existing amenities are functional it is also dated and would benefit from a contemporary replacement.”

By Ned COWIE


