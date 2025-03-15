Nambucca Valley Councillors support vineyard proposal



NAMBUCCA Valley Councillors have unanimously supported a proposal to adjust the Nambucca Local Environmental Plan (LEP) to allow viticulture (the cultivation of grapes) and agritourism on a Tewinga property.

Two speakers spoke in support of the proposal at Council’s General Meeting on 27 February.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The amendment would enable owners Nikki and Dean Laird to cultivate grapes and operate a small tourism business venture from the site.

If approved, the changes would mean that viticulture and agritourism would be ‘additional permitted uses’ with consent on the subject land only and would not imply a broad change for the R5 Large Lot Residential zone in which the land is situated.

“This allows for land uses which have merit on the subject land without causing potential conflicts on other parcels of land,” Council’s Development assessment report said.

Lisa Hall of Planning Portal Professionals explained that the changes would allow for the establishment of a valued small business enterprise and were not unusual ‘permitted uses’ of similarly zoned land in other parts of NSW.

“(Current zoning rules) mean that, inexplicably, my clients could lodge a DA tomorrow for the commercial cultivation of any type of fruit except grapes, which is the one type of fruit that they wish to grow and for which their property is well-suited,” she said.

“A cellar door premises to allow tastings of the wines produced from the grapes grown on their property but also a small café or restaurant which would be used to showcase local foods, wine and produce.

“It should be noted that 25 other local NSW councils permit both viticulture and cellar-door premises on R5 zoned land,” she added.

Nikki Laird told Council that she and her husband, Dean, had long held the dream to create a vineyard and small hospitality business.

The Lairds are well-known in some parts of the Nambucca Valley, having operated small businesses in the area for more than a decade.

Mrs Laird told Council that she and her husband had recently sold their supermarket business in Scotts Head to pursue this new enterprise and had found a parcel of land which geographically suited their purpose well.

Councillor James Angel, who operates a small business in Tewinga, declared a non-pecuniary interest in the proposal but chose to remain in the chamber and vote on the matter.

Both he and Councillor Jenvey spoke enthusiastically about the proposal.

“The risk is all with Mr and Mrs Laird; it’s a sensible decision (to support this proposal) for us all and I’m looking forward to it (the venture),” Cr Angel said.

Cr Ljubov Simson asked for clarification that to the best of current knowledge, neighbours to the site were in support of the project and implications for other properties were limited.

“Will you do Chardonnay?” Councillor David Jones asked Ms Laird to the amusement of many in the chamber.

Cr Ballangarry told the council that although a non-drinker himself, he was also in support of the project.

Council will now forward the planning proposal to amend the Nambucca Local Environmental Plan 2010 to the Minister for Planning for gateway determination in accordance with section 3.34 of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979.

By Ned COWIE