Nambucca Valley Country Music Club gets behind ShoreTrack with significant donation



THE Nambucca Valley Country Music Club demonstrated its commitment to community support on Sunday 26 November, presenting a generous donation of $1,100 to ShoreTrack.

The donation was gratefully accepted by Paul ‘Fatty’ Ireland from ShoreTrack, expressing immense appreciation for the significant contribution.



The Nambucca Valley Country Music Club, a not-for-profit organisation, has been actively involved in giving back to the local community.

All profits from club events are channelled into supporting local charities.

Over the past eight years, the club has contributed approximately $40,000 to various causes, including hospitals, the Rural Fire Service (RFS), and riding for the disabled, among others.

Kerri Garvie, who serves as both the President and Secretary of the Nambucca Valley Country Music Club, highlighted the club’s commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

“It is not just about enjoying country music as we are about giving back to the community while having fun along the way,” Kerri told News Of The Area

The Nambucca Valley Country Music Club hosts monthly events on the last Sunday of each month at the Nambucca Bowling Club.

These events feature a special guest artist alongside the talented members of the Nambucca Valley Country Music Club.

The atmosphere is one of camaraderie and musical enjoyment, making it a delightful experience for attendees.

The Nambucca Valley Country Music Club remains a beacon of community spirit, using the universal language of music to make a positive impact.

As they continue to host their monthly events, the club invites all music enthusiasts to come together, share the joy of country music, and contribute to the collective effort of supporting local charities.

By Mick BIRTLES