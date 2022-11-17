Nambucca Valley Emergency Services – Australian Red Cross

Community Outreach Day: Friday 18 November 2022

WITH the anniversary of the Black Summer Bushfires, a Community Outreach Day will be held at

three locations: Taylors Arm, Utungun, and South Arm.

Red Cross and various service agencies will be present at all locations to guide and assist community members.

As time has moved on people still face challenges and need support.

Details of the locations and times are as follows:

Taylors Arm Hall: 9-11 am

Utungun Hall: 12 – 2pm

South Arm Hall: 3 – 5 pm

Red Cross has been in all three communities during the fires and the floods and we will continue to

support these communities on their journey of recovery.

Light refreshments will be available at each location.

Community Resilience Network:

A Community Resilience Network (CRN) meeting was held on Tuesday 8 November 2022.

Kate MacFarlane, Resilience NSW, chaired the meeting of the CRN at the Nambucca RSL Club.

Guest speakers from the SES and RFS provided seasonal briefings, as well as a very interesting and professional presentation by Kerry Pearse from the Bellingen Neighbourhood Care Network – neighbours giving and receiving help before and during emergencies.

The day was extremely productive with a wide cross section of services present.

Joining the network represents a perfect opportunity to expand your knowledge of the services available within our

valley and to work together to improve and understand disaster management practices.

Community-Led Resilience Team Update

The Valla Beach Community-led Resilience Team (CRT) and Harrington Community Resilience Team met on

21 October to share their knowledge and experiences regarding their formations as a CRT.

Pat Greenwood and Wendy Bagust represented the Valla Beach CRT and were able to discuss the fundamental stages and concepts they implemented during their formation.

La Lina is here now so please consider forming your own CRT in your area.

A CRT can start people thinking about their own area, what they need to know to be prepared, and how as a community they can support each other.

NSW Farmers

The NSW Farmers Nambucca River Branch will be holding their AGM and their Christmas gathering

Saturday 26 November 2022.

Australian Red Cross, along with other agencies, have been invited to attend this event.

This will be a great opportunity for Red Cross to meet farmers and their families who have been affected with

different emergency events over the past few years.

Red Cross Nambucca Team Meeting

As the end of the year draws closer our final Nambucca Valley Red Cross meeting will be held on Saturday 26 November followed by lunch at the Island Golf Club. It has been a very busy year assisting Northern Rivers, Macksville, Urunga, and Nambucca Heads during the floods and now Red Cross are active helping parts of western NSW as they deal yet again with excessive rainfalls and flooding.

We welcome Sean Phillips, Recovery and Resilience Officer for the Mid North Coast LGA, covering both

Nambucca and Kempsey Shires.

Sean has already been active in supporting the Nambucca Team during the Get Ready week and he will be a valuable asset to the residents of both shires.

By Nambucca Red Cross