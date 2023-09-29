Nambucca Valley Landcare hosts Rachel’s Farm supper

NAMBUCCA Valley Landcare was pleased to host the ‘Rachel’s Farm’ supper on Saturday night, 16 September at Eungai Soldiers Memorial Hall, with locals and visitors gathering to enjoy a good old fashioned ‘bring a plate’ meal and the screening of the recently released documentary, ‘Rachel’s Farm’.

Described as ‘One woman’s journey to regenerate her farm and herself’, Rachel’s Farm features intimate interviews with Rachel, her family and the people she has been inspired by on her transition from the world of entertainment to the world of farming.



It gives a unique insight into her voyage from wilful ignorance about the ecological impacts of conventional agriculture to embracing a movement to restore the health of Australia’s farmland, food and climate.

Local organiser and permaculture devotee Julie Humphris told News Of The Area, “It was a great night with roughly 30 interested folk attending, and the huge applause at the end of the movie showed a brilliant response to Rachel’s journey into regenerative farming, her experiences and what she learnt along the way.”

Mick Green, who features heavily in the film, and works as actor/farmer Rachel Ward’s farmhand, engaged in thoughtful, enlightening discussion with those in attendance regarding various aspects of regenerative farming, soil health, epigenetics, and animal health, and was eager to follow up by answering numerous questions from the audience.

As a community venture supporting local growers and producers of food and plant products, Eungai Creek Farmers Market participants created an abundant display of examples of produce available locally to demonstrate how easy it is to support local farmers and the regenerative movement.

Nambucca Valley Landcare held a similar event at Taylors Arm on Saturday 23 September, and another is scheduled for Saturday 7 October at Valla.

For the remaining Valla event, bookings are essential.

Call 65647838, email coordinator@nvlandcare.org.au or visit wwwstickytickets.com.au/F9VH7.

By Jen HETHERINGTON