Nambucca Valley man Cliff Cooper celebrates 100 years on Christmas Day

FOR the family of lifelong local Cliff Cooper, Christmas has always been a double celebration.

It was on 25 December 1922 that Cliff Cooper was born and he has now spent a century sharing a birthday with someone notably born in Bethlehem.



On Christmas Eve his family gathered at the Macksville Ex-Servicemens Club to celebrate this amazing milestone.

One of Cliff’s daughters, Robyn Wood, told News Of The Area, “Dad still lives at home at Warrell Creek and although he has some mobility issues, his mind is still sharp.

“When you are 100 years old your friends have long since passed away so it was mostly family there to help him celebrate, and it was special that Dad’s younger sister, Shirley, could be there also,” Robyn said.

Cliff has led a fascinating life.

Born in Macksville, and spending his school years at Eungai and Warrell Creek, Cliff moved to Queensland as a young man and it was from there he enlisted in the Army in 1942.

Serving as a medic with the 2nd Australian Imperial Force, Cliff was posted to Lae in New Guinea as a reinforcement.

Cliff spent his 21st birthday on Christmas Day in 1943 on an American troopship receiving a special lunch of a cup of coffee with two army biscuits spread with peanut butter and plum jam.

In 1945 he served at Morotai and then Balikpapan, Borneo, arriving under gunfire and nearly crippled with sea sickness.

When Cliff was discharged from the Army in August 1946 he was given ten pounds with which he purchased a sledge hammer and a kit of wedges; going bush to become a timber cutter.

Always a man of the land, through his life Cliff has also been a dairy farmer, a banana farmer, beekeeper and has owned race horses and greyhounds.

Cliff married Audrey Searle in 1952 and they went on to have three children, Ross, Robyn and John, all born at Taylors Arm.

Sadly, Audrey passed away in 2016.

Cliff, who has eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, believes his secret to longevity is a healthy diet, a physical lifestyle, good genes, and good luck.

By Mick BIRTLES