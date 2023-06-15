Nambucca Valley models and sponsors needed for cheeky charity calendar

IN a daring and cheeky move last year, Ashleigh Greaves and Matt Baker, who lead the charge in a movement known as ‘Mentally Healthy NV’ turned heads and raised eyebrows with their release of a unique semi-nude, tasteful and humorous calendar featuring local blokes from the Nambucca Valley.

The calendar captured attention far and wide, creating a buzz within the community and beyond.



Now, with the success of their previous endeavor under their belts, Greaves and Baker are gearing up to launch another edition of the calendar this year, and they’re on the lookout for models and sponsors to make it a reality.

The initiative was born out of a discussion between the pair while Ashleigh, who is the proprietor of Quick Stop Barbers in North Macksville, was cutting Matt’s hair.

Ashleigh had a desire to raise funds for local mental health charities and Matt suggested a fun male nude calendar.

Matt is the owner/operator of Outamedia and is a professional photographer who donated his time and expertise to the project to support those with mental health issues.

To make their vision a reality for a second time, the duo is calling upon potential models who are eager to participate in this project.

Ashleigh and Matt emphasise that the calendar is a celebration of individuals of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds, and prefer the ‘average Joe’ rather than male model types.

Ashleigh Greaves told News Of The Area, “We are seeking enthusiastic volunteers who are comfortable expressing their authentic selves in a tasteful and artistic manner.”

In addition to models, the duo is also actively seeking sponsors to support the production of the calendar.

“The sponsorship opportunities offer local businesses a chance to align themselves with a unique project that embraces community spirit and helps support those dealing with mental health concerns by generating widespread attention to the issue,” Matt added.

Sponsors will have the opportunity to be prominently featured within the calendar, reaching a wide audience while demonstrating their support for this initiative.

Potential sponsors and aspiring models can contact Ashleigh or Matt by emailing them at

mentallyhealthynv@gmail.com.

You can also reach them on Facebook and Instagram at Men-tally Healthy NV.

By Mick BIRTLES