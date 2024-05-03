Nambucca Valley Orchid Society prepares for annual Mother’s Day show



WITH a history dating back over 40 years, the Nambucca Valley Orchid Society’s annual Mother’s Day Autumn Show has been delighting local flower lovers for decades.

“Orchids are the world’s second largest family of plants and are found in almost every habitat on earth, except for Antarctica,” Grahame Beatton, President of the Nambucca Valley Orchid Society told News Of The Area.



“They come in all shapes, sizes and colours and often have a heady perfume, so the variety of plants is amazing.”

It has been an ideal growing season with many orchids responding to the long days of sunshine and the humid weather.

The Nambucca Valley Orchid Society anticipates many amazing plants on the benches with members bringing plants from as far north as Woolgoolga and south to Kempsey.

Mr Beatton advises that plants and wonderful flower arrangements just in time for Mother’s Day will be on sale and a raffle will operate for the length of the show.

Entry is $2.00

The show will be held in the Nambucca Seniors Centre at 11 Kent Street, Nambucca Heads from 9-11 May.

By Mick BIRTLES