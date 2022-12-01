Nambucca Valley Radio 105.9FM Heads Into a Busy Festive Season

YOUR very own community radio station, 2NVR 105.9FM, is entering the festive season with so much to celebrate and lots to share with the rest of the Nambucca Valley.

In this year’s Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA) Awards, 2NVR was nominated for three national awards.



2NVR’s Ceri Wrobel travelled to Cairns recently to attend the awards and although Ceri was unable to come home with the trophies, she told News Of The Area, “Just being nominated over the hundreds of other community radio stations in the country is an outstanding achievement.”

In the lead up to Christmas 2NVR will continue to broadcast its wonderful daily content and there are a few special events they will be hoping to see you at as well.

On Friday 9 December you will find 2NVR’s Outside Broadcast Team at the Valla Beach Carols on the Valla Reserve from 5:30pm to 9:00pm.

Organisers have recommended to bring your own chair or a picnic rug.

Listeners all over the world will be able to stream the carols live or if you are local, you can tune in on 105.9FM.

On Saturday 10 December 2NVR will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of taking up residence in their Tewinga Studios, 834 Rodeo Drive, and will mark the occasion with an Open Day from 10am to 2pm.

The general public are invited to come along and check out the studios, listen to some great live music from Clint and Roxy and although there will be food to purchase from the Lions, the CWA and a coffee van, you are welcome to bring your own drinks and nibbles.

2NVRs Outside Broadcast Team will again swing into action on Thursday 15 December to bring you all the fun of the Nambucca Christmas Festival from Main Street Nambucca Heads beginning at 4pm and concluding at 10pm.

Come and say hello to the team while you are enjoying the rides, entertainment and stalls.

Finally, you are invited to the last Studio 3 Live for 2022 when 2NVR presents Heather Rose live and free on Friday 16 December.

The multi instrumentalist Heather Rose will take you on a beautiful musical journey that will include a few surprises and loads of fun.

The Heather Rose performance will begin at 6pm and conclude at 8pm.

Come along to 2NVR’s Tewinga Studios to join the fun, bring your own drinks and nibbles, you can also tune into the live broadcast on 105.9FM or stream by going to www.2nvr.org.au

By Mick BIRTLES