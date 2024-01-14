Nambucca Valley Rotary’s positive impact on our community



THE Nambucca Valley Rotary Club has concluded an impactful year in 2023, marked by successful community initiatives and engaging social events.

The culmination of the year’s volunteering was the Christmas raffle, which not only delighted the winners but also raised funds to support local youth, educational endeavours and sporting activities, including travel expenses and fees.



The lucky winners of the Rotary Christmas raffle were Joy Kent from Nambucca, picking up first prize, Marlene Searle from Macksville second prize and Julie Ford from Valla Rural winning third prize.

The prizes were sourced from local businesses, and the Nambucca Valley Rotary Club extends its gratitude to those who donated prizes or provided discounts.

In addition to their charitable efforts, the Rotary Club maintained a focus on fostering social connections.

Throughout 2023, the club organised several social nights, visiting local businesses such as Midway Trailers, Fortade, Macksville Automotive, and Macksville’s Galeria CC.

The evenings were capped off with delightful meals at the Macksville Country Club and local pubs, creating memorable experiences for all involved.

Nambucca Valley Rotary’s Dave Banks told News Of The Area, “We invite those who would like to showcase their business with Rotary to call me on call 0418 937 946.”

Nambucca Valley Rotary also played an integral role in supporting local schools, providing a $50 donation to each school in the Valley during presentation day.

One of the notable projects for 2023 was the creation of the Clive Thew memorial gardens at the new Macksville Hospital.

The club actively participated in the Nambucca Heads Railway Centenary, contributing both funding and assistance.

Looking towards the future, Nambucca Valley Rotary is thrilled to support the endeavours of Grace Stuart and Mia Morrison.

The duo sold Christmas raffle tickets to fund their upcoming Fiji school and orphanage project.

In January 2024, they will embark on a volunteering trip to Fiji, engaging with local schools, orphanages, and communities.

Their journey includes volunteering at Treasure House Orphanage, immersing in the culture of the Coral Coast village, teaching at Nawai Secondary School in Nalovo, and contributing to Drasa Secondary School in Lautoka.

The project aims not only to make a difference, but also to learn about different cultures.

The community played a crucial role in supporting this venture, with Rotary assistance, as funds were raised through various channels, including Rotary raffles, Macksville High School, and community donations.

Grace and Mia express their commitment to continuing their philanthropic efforts, with plans to bring two Fijian exchange students to experience a different educational environment.

Collaborating with Macksville High School to establish a sister school in Fiji is also on their agenda.

“We welcome like-minded individuals eager to make a positive impact on local, national, and international communities and invite those interested in joining the vibrant and community-focused Nambucca Valley Rotary Club to contact me on 0418 937 946,” Dave Banks concluded.

By Mick BIRTLES