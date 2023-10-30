Nambucca Youthie Friday Feed provides support for those doing it tough

THE Nambucca Youthie Cafe opened its van and its heart to the community last Friday evening, 20 October, to kick-off a special program that promised a hearty meal for everyone who came along.

Officially labelled the ‘Friday Feed’, this initiative is aimed at providing a free and nutritious meal, particularly for those who may be facing challenging circumstances.



From 5:30pm to 6:30pm, the Youthie Cafe served up a summer curry, accompanied by a refreshing drink or hot coffee.

This event not only offered a free meal but also an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy the company of friends and neighbours.

The Friday Feed is made even more special by the involvement of young trainees from the Youthie who are eager to make a positive impact in their community while learning valuable skills that will have use in broader society, especially when looking for employment.

While the event was open to anyone this Friday, the long-term vision for the Nambucca Youthie Cafe’s Friday Feed is to reach out to those who may be going through tough times locally.

They aim to provide a fortnightly source of healthy meals and create a welcoming atmosphere.

The Nambucca Youthie’s Chris Hewgill told News Of The Area, “If you scratch the surface here in Nambucca Heads you will find that there are some people living rough and even some in the workforce finding it very hard to make ends meet.

“We are expecting that uptake of the meals will be initially slow, however we are applying the Pavlov’s Dog principle in that if we build it, they will come.”

In addition to the food, the cafe is planning to introduce music and various activities in the near future as well as take the concept to other areas in the town.

The Nambucca Youthie is located at 48 Ridge St in Nambucca Heads, just across the road from the Red School.

By Mick BIRTLES