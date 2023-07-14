Nambucca’s Daniel Williams selected for Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago

YOUNG Nambucca Valley athlete Daniel Williams will represent Australia at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago in August.

Daniel, 15, is among a select squad of 25 talented young Aussies that Commonwealth Games Australia is taking to Trinidad to compete against the best under 18-year-old athletes in the Commonwealth.



The Games will be contested at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in the capital, Port of Spain, from 7-10 August.

Daniel will be Australia’s sole competitor in the 1500m.

The 1500m is considered the blue-ribbon track event and Daniel will be up against athletes from the United Kingdom, Kenya, Ethiopia and Jamaica, who are considered the greatest competition for medals.

Under guidance and direction of renowned coach Andrew Rowlings, Daniel has had a remarkable 18 months, winning finals at the national level such as the 800m and 1500m at both Athletics Australia Nationals and All Schools Nationals.

Last year Daniel captured the attention of the athletics world when he ran an amazing time of 3:49 for the 1500m, breaking the NSW state record by 7 seconds and the long-standing national record for the Under-16s group by 4 seconds.

To gain selection for the Commonwealth Youth Games Daniel had to impress the selectors at the National Titles in Brisbane.

Winning both the 800m and 1500m in convincing form, Daniel was able to secure his spot on the team for Trinidad and Tobago.

When asked about how it feels to be selected to wear the green and gold, Daniel told News Of The Area: “It feels absolutely amazing and a big relief after so many years of training and I am now living a lifelong dream.

“This will be my international debut and the first time I have gone overseas so I am very excited,” he said.

Proud coach Andrew Rowlings added, “Daniel has earned his position on this squad being a 15 year old who raced in the under 18s at nationals and won the 800m and 1500m double due to dedication, devotion and hard work.

“Daniel is a runner who has been able to turn his weaknesses into strengths and has great potential for the future,” he said.

The President of Commonwealth Games NSW, Michael O’Mara, visited Nambucca Heads last week to formally recognise Daniel Williams as a scholarship winner thanks to his athletic ability.

In the presence of Daniel’s father, Keith Williams, the Mayor of the Nambucca Valley Rhonda Hoban, general manager of Nambucca Valley Council, Chris Thompson and Daniel’s coach, Andrew Rowlings, Daniel was presented with his Commonwealth Games NSW 2023 Athlete Award and his certificate from Athletics Australia certifying his U16s Australian record in the 1500m.

Daniel’s proud father, Keith, said of his son’s gift, “Daniel hopes to inspire other young athletes from regional areas, proving you don’t need all the special facilities to achieve in sport”.

By Mick BIRTLES