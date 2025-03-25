Nana Glen are the kings of Coffs cricket



THEY were a class above for nearly all the season, and rose to the occasion when it mattered the most.

Nana Glen Lizards are the kings of Coffs Harbour cricket after winning the Sixers Cricket League’s first grade premiership.

The Lizards won the 2024/25 season title after triumphing by two wickets against Sawtell Cricket Club, in a grand final which went right down to the wire at Fitzroy Oval.

Nana Glen capped off a tremendous season in which they lost only once, that being in Round 1.

They also broke a 21-year premiership drought, winning their first first grade title since 2004.

Chasing 132 for grand final glory, Nana Glen were in a precarious position at 7/59 after starting the second day at 3/14.

But patient and measured knocks from captain Josh Bartlett (21 from 121 balls) and Jesse Ferrett (39 not out from 96) in their pivotal 66-run partnership helped to guide their side home.

Bartlett’s wicket gave Sawtell a glimmer of hope at 8/125, but the Lizards held on for a memorable victory in a season decider which could have gone either way.

Richie Gallichan took 3-58 from 24 overs for Sawtell, Flynn Taylor took 2-11 from 12 overs, and David Schutt took 2-14 from ten overs.

Daniel Craig scored 28 for Nana Glen.

Sawtell was bowled out for 131 on the opening day, after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Richie Gallichan played a lone hand for his side top scoring with a crucial knock of 76.

Lizards captain Josh Bartlett rose to the occasion taking 4-31 from 15.4 overs, and Zane Guthrie took 2-19 from 12 overs.

Josh Bartlett had a birthday to remember, captaining his side to a premiership win as well as earning player of the match honours.

He explained how much it meant to win a premiership with the Lizards.

“It means a lot. I played in two grand finals back in 2017 and 2018 for the club, and we lost both to Sawtell, and that hurt,” Bartlett said.

“So to get one back on them today, in my first year back at the club, it’s pretty special.”

The Lizards leader pinpointed his partnership with Jesse Ferrett as a turning point in the premiership decider.

“Sawtell was really up when I came in when we were 6/57, and we just got through blocks at a time, and you could tell the wicket was getting easier to bat on,” Bartlett said.

“The spinners weren’t doing a whole lot and the seamers were only doing a bit if they swung it, you just had to bat time with them which we did.

“I think that really zapped them and once we got over 100, I thought the game really turned and that we were in control here.

“Just being mentally strong, they were going to bowl us one bad ball an over, and if we waited on that one and put it away and defended the rest, I thought that was going to get us home.”

After losing just once all season, Bartlett explained what made his side so strong.

“I think it’s the young talent coming through, we have a couple of older heads but there’s a few younger guys coming through.

“Dan Craig is obviously one and Zane Guthire is another one, they are just going to be superstars,” he said.

“We bought in as a team as well, and changed a few things from last year.

“Our boys bat down to nine, and we have about eight good bowlers as well, and everyone has chipped in every game, and that’s what’s been really good for us.”

By Aiden BURGESS

