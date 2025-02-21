Nana Glen Cricket Club receives funding boost



NANA Glen Cricket Club has had an extra reason to cheer on the Sydney Sixers this summer.

For every boundary smashed by a Sixers player during this summer’s Big Bash League, the club received $100 as part of the “Belong Bash Fund”, an initiative between the Sydney Sixers and their principal partner Belong.

Nana Glen was one of three NSW cricket clubs to share evenly in the $33,900 raised from the Belong Bash Fund.

Nana Glen Cricket Club president Brock Munro said the funding would make a huge difference for the club.

“Local cricket clubs like ours rely heavily on support like this to keep the game alive and accessible,” he said.

“Thanks to Belong and the Sydney Sixers, we can invest in brand-new equipment, upgrade our facilities and provide more opportunities for young players to follow their passion for cricket.

“This kind of backing enhances the experience for our current players and helps us inspire the next generation of cricket stars in the community.”

Belong CMO, Peita Golden, emphasised the importance of grassroots cricket.

“Grassroots cricket is where it all begins,” she said.

“The Belong Bash Fund is our way of giving back to local clubs.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see this investment support young players to reach their potential and who knows, the next Australian cricket star might already be out on the field for Nana Glen Cricket Club.”

Nana Glen Cricket Club are currently having a banner season; as ladder leaders in the first grade, T20 Cup, and Under 16s competitions.

By Aiden BURGESS