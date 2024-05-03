Nana Glen Hall ramps up accessibility



APRIL Market Day at the Nana Glen Memorial Hall and Community Centre was more than just a bumper sale of local goods, it was the official opening of the new ramps flanking the north and south sides of the hall.

With $23,525 in funding granted in 2022 through the NSW Government’s Community Building Partnership program, locals set about actioning the renewal of the dilapidated side entrances and exit landings, including wheelchair-compatible walkways.



Upon receiving the funding, the community rolled up their sleeves and began the work, with particular thanks going to Jeff Nixon, Clinton Bailey, Greg Mills Thom, Joel Walker, and committee members Colin Green, Garry Dew and Ian Ellem.

President of the Nana Glen Hall Committee, Colin Green told News Of The Area, “We needed the walkways as a safety feature.

“We didn’t have a proper emergency system and the previous exits were too steep for wheelchairs and had become dangerous.

“They are now usable by wheelchairs, prams and pushing anything heavy up into the hall.

“Most of the Hall Committee had skills they could share, from planing timbers to using a paintbrush,” said Col.

Local builder and farmer Jeff Nixon told NOTA the community hall is used for a myriad of occasions.

“As a builder by trade and knowing the nature of the grant I said: ‘If the community is keen for this, I’ll help’.”

Secretary of the Nana Glen Hall Committee, Gayl Ellem told NOTA, “Both outside ramps were extremely unusable and dangerous.

“The job involved removing both ramps and placing new concrete and new wooden ramps and walkways.”

Nana Glen local John Marshall, who uses a wheelchair, said the ramps were “absolutely needed” for anyone utilising the entrance and exits of the hall.

A display of photographs of the work as it progressed, along with letters of support from the local fire brigade, cricket club, Community News, the equestrian centre, NSW Farmers and Nana Glen Landcare was on show at the opening.

The official opening of the ramps was announced by Colin, thanking all those who played a part in the successful gaining of the grant and participation of the work.

Colin welcomed Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh to officially cut the ribbon.

Mr Singh is well aware of the hall’s importance, having seen various grants provided for a number of upgrades over the last four years, including for air conditioning, solar panels, work on the kitchen and the water tank.

“With work done by wonderful local builders and volunteers it stretches the grant money out a lot further,” Mr Singh said.

“Halls like this in communities such as Nana Glen are the cornerstone of the community, holding numerous events.

“Nana Glen Hall and Orara Valley Hall are the only two halls in the area that are community operated, all the others are run by the council.”

A celebratory round of applause went up when the ribbon was snipped and Colin declared the ramps officially open.

Apologies for not attending were received from Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

By Andrea FERRARI