Nana Glen junior scores historic double century



DANIEL Craig has had an innings he will remember for the rest of his life.

The 16-year-old scored 211 not out while playing for the Nana Glen Lizards in their first-grade match against the Coffs Colts Cricket Club at Fitzroy Oval.

It is the highest first grade score by a Nana Glen Cricket Club player, and a Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association historian has confirmed that it is the first double century scored by a junior player in first grade.

His magnificent knock comes on the back of outstanding performances playing for NSW Country at the Under 17 National Championships in Tasmania, which saw him named in the Team of the Tournament.

Nana Glen Cricket Club secretary Glen Pearce praised the young player on his historic innings.

“Daniel returned back to Coffs Harbour from the National Championships and resumed his first-grade duties, and had immediate success as on Saturday, 8 February he scored 211 not out off 248 balls against Coffs Colts at Fitzroy Oval,” he said.

“This was Daniel’s maiden first grade century and double century.

“Daniel’s younger brother Tom happened to be batting with Daniel when he passed the 200 mark.

“Daniel had been suffering cramps and severe fatigue leading up to the milestone as it was a hot and humid day.

“He has scored a number of centuries in school cricket competitions; however, this innings was a particularly outstanding achievement considering the high standard of the opposition and the manner in which he accumulated the runs.”

Pearce gave some background about this exceptionally talented young cricketer.

“Daniel has played all his junior cricket with Nana Glen Cricket Club and has been playing first grade for the past two seasons,” he said.

“Daniel is a very talented batsman and wicket keeper, and he has represented the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association and Northern Coastal area in numerous age groups in many representative competitions.

“Daniel is coached by his father, AJ Craig, who is a long-time player and committee member of the Nana Glen Cricket Club.

“AJ Craig was a batsman and wicket keeper in Nana Glen’s first grade team when they won the competition in 2004/2005.

“Daniel’s younger brother Tom is also an outstanding cricketer; batting is his main focus and he has also scored centuries in a number of junior competitions.

“Nana Glen Cricket Club are very proud of the Craig Family and their achievements, on and off the cricket field.”

By Aiden BURGESS