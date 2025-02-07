Nana Glen on cloud nine in cricket’s T20 Cup



NANA Glen Lizards have continued their dominance of the T20 Cup competition, winning their ninth straight match by beating Coffs Colts Cricket Club by 97-runs in their top of the ladder clash at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park.

The Lizards opened the batting and finished at 6/191 from their 20 overs.

Josh Bartlett top scored for the Lizards smashing 50 off 19 balls – Hayden Cekanauskas and Daniel Craig both scoring 49 each.

Knox Porter took 2-33 from his three overs for the Colts, Kashif ali khan Mir took 2-6 from his one over.

Chasing 192 for victory, the Colts were bowled out for 94 in the 17th over.

Jonathon Paff had a superb spell for the Lizards taking 5-11 from four overs, Ben Watson taking 3-14 from 3.2 overs.

Tom Rawding top scored for the Colts with 42.

Sawtell Cricket Club also had a big win in Round 10, beating Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels Grey by 82 runs at Wiigulga Sports Complex.

The Rebels won the toss and elected to bowl, with Sawtell finishing at 7/177 from their 20 overs.

Sawtell captain Tyh Murphy was magnificent, scoring 100.

Chasing 178, the Rebels were bowled out for 95 in the 19th over.

Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels Blue were also winners in Round 10, beating Bellingen/Dorrigo Cricket Club by 24 runs at Fitzroy Oval.

The Rebels scored 3/174 from 20 overs after opening the batting, Taj Dosanjh top scoring with 70 and Brock Hutchinson (58) and Anu Grewal (27) both finishing not out.

Chasing 175 to win, Bellingen/Dorrigo finished at 9/150 after 20 overs.

Taylor Gilbert top scored with 46, and Prabhjot Singh took 2-20 from four overs for the Rebels including both openers.

Jojy Abraham took 2-19 from four overs, and Hardeep Sandhu took 2-7 from two overs.

The round before last saw the Coffs Colts Cricket Club beat Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels Grey by three wickets at the Wiigulga Sports Complex.

The Rebels opened the batting and finished at 7/105 from their 20 overs.

Knox Porter took four wickets for the Colts, and Matt Rose took two wickets.

The Colts chased down the target in the 19th over; Tom Rawding top scoring with 62 and Tony Slaviero finishing on 26 not out.

The top two sides after thirteen rounds, play off in the T20 Cup grand final on Thursday, 27 February.

The T20 Cup ladder is:

1. Nana Glen Lizards. 38 points. 9 wins. 0 losses. 1 no result.

2. Coffs Colts Cricket Club. 24 points. 4 wins. 4 losses. 2 no results.

3. Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels Blue. 21 points. 3 wins. 5 losses. 2 no results.

4. Sawtell Cricket Club. 18 points. 2 wins. 4 losses. 3 no results.

5. Bellingen/Dorrigo Cricket Club. 17 points. 2 wins. 3 losses. 3 no results.

6. Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels Grey. 17 points. 3 wins. 5 losses. 1 no result.

By Aiden BURGESS