Nana Glen’s Joyce Marshall rewarded for life-long love of lace



JOYCE Marshall, now a resident in Nana Glen, has been teaching the art of bobbin lace making for almost 50 years.

In honour of this work, Joyce has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division, for service to the community through a range of roles.



With a deep running passion for this delicate art, her love of lace has prompted her to spend decades teaching, mentoring and encouraging people of all ages.

Having been inspired to try bobbin lace making after reading a historic book about the craft in 1978, Joyce set about finding a tutor and became a student of Jennifer Fisher, well-known teacher/author on the subject.

She became a founding member of the Australian Lace Guild in 1979.

“In bobbin lace making back then we learned how to make our own gear,” Joyce told News Of The Area.

“You couldn’t buy it, so the teacher showed us how to make everything.

“I’ve taught that way all along since then; it’s a good life lesson.

“We learned to make our own patterns which was time consuming and involved us in history, which we really enjoyed,” she said.

In her earlier days she conducted workshops all over Sydney.

“I have dedicated my life to it,” Joyce said happily.

Joyce has given untold hours to supporting the activities of the Country Women’s Association NSW in Sawtell,

Lismore and Glenreagh, where in 2022 she received a CWA Long Service Award for 41 years of membership.

At the Glenreagh CWA Branch Joyce has held numerous roles including President, Secretary, Treasurer and Handicraft Officer.

Quietly courageous, Joyce said she is “quite surprised” and “delighted” to be recognised with this award.

By Andrea FERRARI

