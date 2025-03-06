Nash Knight earns spot in Sydney Roosters development pathway



CAMDEN Haven rugby league sensation Nash Knight has earned a spot in the Sydney Roosters development program for 2024/25.

Designed by the Sydney Roosters in 2021, the academy program delivers targeted coaching and development opportunities for elite young players with a potential future at the club.

Nash’s passion for rugby league was ignited in his infancy, while sitting on his dad’s lap eagerly watching NRL matches.

He laced up his boots for the first time with the Camden Haven Eagles JRLC at age five, before joining the Port Macquarie Sharks U13s team.

Nash is no stranger to representative rugby league, having previously been selected for North Coast and Group 3 junior sides.

Coaching staff within the Roosters development program identified a deficit among their next generation of NRL talent in the play-making role of Hooker.

This resulted in Nash’s name being thrown into the ring and a phone call from Roosters talent scout Rob McAlpine.

“I was in shock, I just couldn’t believe it,” said Nash.

“I was so happy when I found out I had been selected.

Nash’s parents Kobie and Glen Knight are “very proud”.

“We are stoked for Nash, we know how much he loves the game.

“This is a good opportunity for him to learn from experienced coaches.”

In addition to the elite training opportunities provided by the Sydney Roosters Academy, the program places a strong focus on developing young players like Nash as leaders and role models in their own teams and communities.

This emphasis has inspired Nash and fellow Roosters pathway participant Darby Moore, alongside Noah Colefax, to take on a coaching role with the Camden Haven Eagles JRLFC U9 team this year.

By Kim AMBROSE

