National record holder among Sawtell Archers ranks

SAWTELL Archers has proudly announced that they have a National Record holder in their midst.

The club was recently notified that Kye Lockyer, at just twelve-years-old, attained a National Record back in June this year, when competing at the South Queensland Archery Society Target Championships.

Kye is now the proud National Record holder of the under-14 Male Compound Division – 20m/World Archery 80cm Round.

The club is very excited to have such a talented and dedicated archer among its ranks.

During practice at the Coffs Harbour showgrounds, Kye was presented with his certificate along with four Queensland state records he also achieved at this memorable competition.

In commenting on how he feels about winning a national record, Kye told News Of The Area, “Shocked and excited and proud of what I have achieved.”

Young Kye became interested in trying out archery after “watching Dude Perfect do archery”.

With this win to his name, the young archer now has a big ambition.

“To represent Australia,” he said.

Highlighting the best part of his chosen sport, Kye described archery as “a relaxing sport”.

Making his official thank-yous, he named “my Dad, Mum, Sister Maddy and Coach Troy O’Doherty”.

Heading off to another top meet on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October, the junior squad travelled to Warringah Archers to compete in the National Youth (U16 and U14) Tournament.

The squad consisted of Kye Lockyer, Maddy Lockyer, Zali Allen and Tiah Allen.

All have spent countless hours of preparation for the biggest event of the year, and it showed in the results achieved at the two-day event.

National Target Youth Tournament results for the Sawtell Archers: 1st Kye Lockyer U14 Male Compound, 1st Zali Allen U14 Female Compound, 5th Maddyson Lockyer U16 Compound, 9th Tiah Allen U14 Female Recurve.

“Congratulations to all our team on their efforts,” said Penny O’Doherty, Vice President of Sawtell Archery Club and co-owner of Sherwood Archery.

“It also would appear Kye has achieved another state record on the weekend, awesome job.”

