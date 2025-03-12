National Touch Championships rescheduled





TOUCH Football Australia’s “The Championships”, which were due to take place last week in Coffs Harbour, have been rescheduled.

The Championships will now take place from 30 May to 1 June in Coffs Harbour.

The National Championships were postponed due to severe flood warnings off the South East Queensland coast caused by then Category Two Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

The safety of participants, officials, staff, and spectators was the top priority for Touch Football Australia.

A complex rescheduling process followed due to limited availability at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The Championships will involve Coffs Harbour players in Northern Eagles representative teams.

Last year saw a record 165 teams in action from across the country.

It will be the second year in a row Coffs Harbour will host the National Championships.

Coffs Harbour is also hosting the National Youth Championships in October; also for the second straight year.

By Aiden BURGESS