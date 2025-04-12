Nationals make funding commitments for Woolgoolga, Korora



FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan has promised funding for a reserve at Woolgoolga Beach and a Korora-based football club if the Coalition is elected at the Federal Election.

On Sunday, Mr Hogan announced that a Coalition government will commit $1.5 million towards the next stage of the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve Masterplan.



“Locals and visitors deserve accessible, modern public spaces that reflect the natural beauty of our coastline,” the MP said.

Mr Hogan said the upgrades will include a wide main path, joining the Whale Trail, past the Surf Life Saving Club, and through into the reserve.

“There will be new infrastructure like showers, bike racks, open lawns, and the jetty timbers sculpture, all surrounded by native vegetation and big shade trees,” he said.

“The twin flume thrill slide will be a major draw card for the pool, designed to give teenagers and families a fun, safe activity right here in town.”

On Tuesday, Mr Hogan announced $1.53 million to deliver new female change rooms, women’s toilets, upgraded amenities, and storage facilities at Northern Storm Football Club in Korora.

“This is about making sure our female athletes have access to the same quality facilities as male teammates,” Mr Hogan said.

“The club has seen a big increase in female participation over recent years, but the current facilities are outdated and don’t meet the needs of players.”

