Nationals pledge $1 million for Club North Haven upgrades



NATIONALS candidate for Lyne Alison Penfold has pledged $1 million for upgrades to create an emergency evacuation centre at Club North Haven, if the Coalition is successful at the May federal election.

The full upgrade project has an estimated cost of $2 million, with the club seeking a 50 percent contribution from the government.



The upgrade to create a multipurpose, full-scale evacuation centre would include improvements to the existing auditorium to create new dedicated spaces for emergency services and evacuees, provision of audio-visual equipment and broadcasting facilities.

Ms Penfold said other works would include building undercover walkways from the car park to the club building and a breakout area for children.

“The club became a central place of shelter and sustenance for locals from Laurieton, West Haven, North Haven, Dunbogan, Lake Cathie and Bonny Hills during the terrible floods of 2021,” Ms Penfold said.

“It subsequently received official accreditation as an Emergency Evacuation Centre, acknowledging the need for a designed-for-purpose and functional hub which can offer respite, shelter and a central point of command for authorities during times of natural disaster and other emergency situations.”