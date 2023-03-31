Nats retain Oxley: Michael Kemp succeeds Mel Pavey as State Member

AS A wave of red covers much of the state in the aftermath of Labor’s state election victory, the region has reinforced its endorsement of the National Party, with first time candidate Michael Kemp succeeding the retiring Melinda Pavey as Member for Oxley.

The National Party held the seat with a margin of 15.4 percent, and with around 56 percent of votes counted, Kemp, a former Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) serviceman, won 46 percent of the first preference vote (result as of Wednesday).



Labor’s Gregory Vigors received 18.6 percent and the Greens’ Dominic King received fifteen percent of first preference votes.

As results came in over the weekend, Mr Kemp took to social media to thank his supporters, describing Australia as “the land of opportunity”.

“A young country lad grows up on a farm outside of Kempsey, had some difficulties through school, joined the military, learned some discipline, and worked hard to contribute to the community through Physiotherapy and volunteer work,” he said.

“I am very honoured to have been given the humbling opportunity to vote for myself in an election.

“Thank you to all of the supporters, the volunteers, the workers, the people that just keep the country going.”

Mr Kemp said he plans to represent the region with “honesty, openness and integrity”.

“I won’t be afraid to have the difficult conversations on behalf of all of you.

“I’m exceptionally proud and excited that I might get a chance to represent Australian values; democracy, fairness and decency.”

Statewide, the Labor party enjoyed a comfortable victory, with the Coalition losing a number of key seats in regional areas and Western Sydney.

Announced as the new leader of New South Wales, Premier Chris Minns said there was “not a moment to lose” in achieving results for the state.

“My team and I are ready,” Mr Minns said.

“Ready to deliver for the people of our state, no matter who they voted for.

“And ready to take immediate action, to tackle the challenges our state is facing.

“We will work for you, every single day.

“And that starts right now.”

While Labor has won government, the state’s north coast is now firmly held by the Nationals, with the exception of Port Macquarie and Lismore.

Liberal candidate Leslie Williams won the seat in Port Macquarie.

Williams has been the sitting MP in the area since 2011, having been originally elected for the Nationals, before switching allegiance to the Liberals in 2021.

Lismore is the other electorate bucking the Nationals trend on the north coast, having been retained by Labor.

Opposing strategists will ‘return to the drawing board’ to try and determine why issues that won seats on the south coast were rejected by a majority of voters to the north.