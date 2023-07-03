Natural light, water views at Nelson Bay Port Stephens Property Property Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 4, 2023 ADDRESS: Unit 9 / 47-49 Magnus Street, Nelson Bay CATEGORY: 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car PRICE: $420 per week LOOK no further if you desire a unit with captivating water views that’s conveniently located just a short stroll away from Nelson Bay central business district and marina. Two bedrooms both have built-in wardrobes, and this unit boasts a bright and airy combined lounge/dining area that overlooks the tranquil waters, ensuring an abundance of natural light and sunshine. Additionally, it offers secure undercover parking for one vehicle within a gated complex. The property’s full features include: – 2 bedrooms with built-ins; – Fantastic water views from front-facing balcony; – 2nd balcony in primary bedroom; – Separate private lock-up laundry; – Allocated secure covered parking; – Gated complex and; – 200m from Nelson Bay Marina. For more information, please phone the property management team at Nelson Bay Real Estate on 02 4981 2655.