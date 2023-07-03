Natural light, water views at Nelson Bay

ADDRESS: Unit 9 / 47-49 Magnus Street, Nelson Bay
2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car
PRICE: $420 per week

LOOK no further if you desire a unit with captivating water views that’s conveniently located just a short stroll away from Nelson Bay central business district and marina.

Two bedrooms both have built-in wardrobes, and this unit boasts a bright and airy combined lounge/dining area that overlooks the tranquil waters, ensuring an abundance of natural light and sunshine.

Additionally, it offers secure undercover parking for one vehicle within a gated complex.

The property’s full features include:
– 2 bedrooms with built-ins;
– Fantastic water views from front-facing balcony;
– 2nd balcony in primary bedroom;
– Separate private lock-up laundry;
– Allocated secure covered parking;
– Gated complex and;
– 200m from Nelson Bay Marina.

For more information, please phone the property management team at Nelson Bay Real Estate on 02 4981 2655.

