Natural light, water views at Nelson Bay

ADDRESS: Unit 9 / 47-49 Magnus Street, Nelson Bay

CATEGORY:

2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car

PRICE: $420 per week

LOOK no further if you desire a unit with captivating water views that’s conveniently located just a short stroll away from Nelson Bay central business district and marina.

Two bedrooms both have built-in wardrobes, and this unit boasts a bright and airy combined lounge/dining area that overlooks the tranquil waters, ensuring an abundance of natural light and sunshine.

Additionally, it offers secure undercover parking for one vehicle within a gated complex.

The property’s full features include:

– 2 bedrooms with built-ins;

– Fantastic water views from front-facing balcony;

– 2nd balcony in primary bedroom;

– Separate private lock-up laundry;

– Allocated secure covered parking;

– Gated complex and;

– 200m from Nelson Bay Marina.

For more information, please phone the property management team at Nelson Bay Real Estate on 02 4981 2655.