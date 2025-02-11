Nelson Bay Bandits prepare for Newcastle & Hunter Rugby League season



THE newly formed Nelson Bay Rugby League Football Club “Bandits” will participate in the 2025 Newcastle & Hunter Rugby League women’s competitions.

The fledgling sporting club caters for females who are interested in rugby league and is striving to field two league tag sides plus a women’s tackle team for the upcoming season.

With a growing female participation in all sports that have been the domain of males for many years, a local group has formed a steering committee to fill a gap in the Nelson Bay area.

The ‘Bandits’ have been accepted into the Newcastle & Hunter Rugby League women’s competitions with a host of talented local players already making an impact in the league tag ranks.

Club spokesperson Leanne Blackwell told News Of The Area that the club was very keen to field a women’s tackle side in 2025.

“Young women of all abilities from 16 years for tag or 17 years for tackle can come and join us with training provided by experienced coaches,” Leanne exclaimed.

“If you follow the NRL or local league and always thought about playing here is the chance to get involved,” she said.

“Whether it is the non-contact tag or women’s tackle the club offers a welcoming, supportive environment specifically for females.

“We want to break barriers, challenge stereotypes and inspire athletes to pursue their sporting dreams,” Leanne added.

The Nelson Bay Rugby League Bandits Club will hold its Annual General Meeting to elect all officials this Sunday evening, 16 February at the Shoal Bay Country Club at 7.30pm.

Prospective players interested in joining the Bandits can contact Blaine O’Flaherty 0419 511 879 or check “nelsonbaybandits” on Instagram and Facebook for further information.

By Chris KARAS