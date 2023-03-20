Nelson Bay CWA celebrate book launch

THE Country Women’s Association (CWA) is a stalwart community organisation that does far more than baking great cakes.

On Thursday 24 March, the Nelson Bay Evening Branch of the CWA will be hosting a free community event to celebrate the launch of a book celebrating the 100 year history of the organisation.



The historic tome, ‘Women who Changed Country Australia’, was published in July 2022 and is now ready to be borrowed from the Tomaree Library.

Members are invited to the group’s cheekily named ‘Sconversation’ event, held from 10.30-11.30am on 24 March.

The book outlines the past 100 years of CWA’s work in the community across NSW.

Dianne McKenzie, President of the Nelson Bay CWA Evening Branch sat down with News Of The Area to explain what being a part of the CWA means to local women.

The CWA was formed in 1922 when country women were fighting isolation and a lack of health facilities.

Within the first year, the Association was a unified, resourceful group that was going from strength to strength.

The members worked tirelessly to set up baby health care centres, fund bush nurses, build and staff maternity wards, hospitals, schools, rest homes, seaside and mountain holiday cottages – and much more.

Dianne is proud of the fact that the women of the CWA have been initiators, fighters and lobbyists.

They have made localities into communities by providing social activities and educational, recreational and medical facilities.

The CWA offers a range of practical activities that includes cooking and handicrafts.

“They are also an advocacy group with clout,” Dianne said.

“The best thing about the CWA is that there is something for everyone’s skill set and interest, and it is an opportunity for continual learning and forming friendships.

“We also do a lot of work in the local community supporting smaller local charities who have limited funding options.”

Dianne believes the CWA is for every one who would like to form new friendships and contribute to their own community – whether it is a coastal town, a larger city or a country area.

“The CWA is about helping women and families across NSW and beyond in all types of locations.”

There is always something happening that needs support.

“In the Port Stephens area, the CWA was instrumental in starting up and funding the first preschool in Nelson Bay in the 70s, funding the first baby health centre in Nelson Bay in the 1950s.

“They were part of the fundraising to establish the first Ambulance services and part of the lobby group to have Tomaree Polyclinic established.

“The CWA is the largest women’s organisation in Australia and aims to improve conditions for women and children.

“We reach that aim in various ways including lobbying for change, helping the local community, creating a network of support and meeting together in towns and cities.”

Dianne also debunked the myth that you have to be able to make great scones to be a part of the movement.

“Cooking is a small part of what the CWA does and has done, there are many opportunities to learn new skills including cooking.

“Scones, cakes, jams and relishes are a means to an end with regards to fundraising as they are always in high demand by the community, but if you don’t cook there are other ways to be creative and support the community.

“The CWA is more than scones,” she said.

The community is invited to attend the library for the launch of the book.

By Marian SAMPSON