Nelson Bay Gropers ready for action in 2025 Hunter Suburban Rugby competitions



RUGBY fever has gripped Port Stephens with the Nelson Bay Gropers’ senior women’s and men’s squads in fine fettle ahead of the launch of the 2025 Hunter Suburban Rugby competitions.

The new look Gropers kick-off their women’s campaign this Saturday at Bill Strong Oval in Nelson Bay in what is shaping as an exciting season for the proud club.

Nelson Bay host the Hamilton Hawks in the opening round of the women’s competition at 4.30pm and will field a revamped line up under the guidance of new coach Michael Squires.

Just like their male counterparts, the women have bolstered their ranks with forward power and speed out wide, and aim to be a force to be reckoned with.

The Gropers’ men’s team has a first round bye but have secured a home trial against the Quirindi Lions with the fixture to precede the women’s clash at 2.30pm.

It should prove an action packed day at the Groperdome with both teams recruiting well in the off season.

Nelson Bay men’s team has a new first grade coach in legendary prop forward Zion Takarua, who takes over the reins from premiership-winning mentor Michael Wiringi.

Still smarting from their shock loss to Cooks Hill Brown Snakes in last year’s Hunter Suburban men’s preliminary final, the 2023 Presidents Cup champions are on a mission to regain the title.

The Gropers boast an imposing squad of 43 players including a blend of youth transitioning from the club’s junior ranks to seniors, and strengthened by the return of several classy local products and seasoned stalwarts.

Nelson Bay’s premiership-winning Under 18s are now training with the senior men’s squad on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the Groperdome.

With the cream of the Hunter region’s rising juniors on their books, this augurs well for the Nelson Bay club.

Zion Takarua’s men will be out for revenge when they travel to Cooks Hill for their second round fixture and first official match of the 2025 season on Saturday 26 April, after the Easter break.

By Chris KARAS