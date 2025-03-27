Nelson Bay juniors feature in Hunter Western Hornets rep squads for regional titles



NELSON Bay’s top junior touch football prospects feature in this year’s Hunter Western Hornets representative squads to compete at the 2025 NSW Junior Regional Touch Football Championships in Mudgee.

Seventeen home-spun Port Stephens products will line-up in the boys and girls divisions for the two-day tournament to be staged at the Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex from 26-27 April.

The selections are an indication of the depth and high skill levels bubbling away in the Nelson Bay Neptunes’ talent pool.

Spearheading the girls’ ranks is outstanding middle Ali Mitchell, Mikayla Ireland and Millie Barnes in the 18yrs Girls along with Lexi Manning in the 16yrs Girls.

Emerging Nelson Bay juniors Cruiz Manning, Bonnie Sproule, Maebel Colley, Mia Gambrill, Abi Olatunde and Maddie Baxter will line up in the Hornets’ 14yrs Girls squad with Harlow Colley in the 12yrs Girls outfit.

Young guns Jed Hay, Jayden Hotene, Oscar Green and Yadin Stone are colts to watch in the Hornets 12yrs Boys squad along with Kruze Thompson (14yrs Boys) and Tobi Olatunde (16yrs Boys).

Promising Nelson Bay juniors Amelia Nicholas (18yrs Girls); Hamish Baxter, Finn Jones, Will Doherty and Ezekiel Hay (16yrs Boys); Bowie Manning (16yrs Girls); Mia McDonald, Kylan Rankin and Delainey Coco-Borg (14yrs Girls) were recognised for their performances by being named in the Hunter Hornets train-on squads.

By Chris KARAS