Nelson Bay Neptunes stamp their mark at touch football Junior State Cup



NELSON Bay Neptunes touch football is a force to be reckoned with on the NSW sporting scene.

At the recent Junior State Cup Northern Conference tournament staged in Dubbo, the Neptunes performed with distinction to reach the top four in three age divisions.

Nelson Bay’s all conquering Under 12 Boys squad showed their wares, progressing to the Grand Final where they lost 11-4 to eventual state champions Northern Beaches Renegades.

It was the only loss of the championships for the Neptunes who chalked-up victories over Macksville Falcons (7-2), Wallsend Wolves (3-1), Singleton Storm (6-0), Doyalson Dragons (3-2), Ballina Bull Sharks (4-1) and Scone (9-0) in the pool phase.

They then toppled Beresfield Bandits (25-0) in the round of 16, Maitland Redbacks (6-3) in a quarter final and Manly Warringah Sea Eagles (7-6) to advance to the Grand Final.

Nelson Bay’s crack Under 18 Girls outfit bowed out of the Northern Conference tournament following a courageous 11-10 semi final loss on countback to state champions Manly.

The Neptunes had stormed into the finals after a narrow 7-5 loss to Northern Beaches and victories over Ballina (8-1), Dubbo (5-4), Ryde Eastwood Hawks (7-2) and Carlingford Cyclones (5-2).

They defeated Maitland 8-7 in a quarter final before pushing the much vaunted Sea Eagles in their semi final tussle at Lady Cutler Field.

Manly downed Central Coast Sharks 13-10 in the Northern Conference Grand Final before claiming the State title with victories over Southern Conference winners Wagga Vipers (7-2) and 9-6 in the trophy decider.

Nelson Bay’s talented Under 16 Girls team also reached the Northern Conference semi finals before bowing out to runners-up Newcastle Knights (12-7).

Earlier the Neptunes downed Mudgee (3-2), Peninsula (5-0), Gunnedah Goannas (3-0), Norths Bears (6-1), drew 4-all with the Cyclones and suffered a 9-3 loss to the Renegades before notching wins over the Dragons (11-4) in the round of 16 and the Sea Eagles (11-4) in a quarter final.

Northern Beaches clinched the conference title with a 12-5 victory over the Knights and lifted the State Cup trophy with 6-5 and 10-7 victories over Southern Conference winners Canterbury Bulldogs.

By Chris KARAS