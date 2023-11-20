Nelson Bay Netball officially launch lighting upgrade at Tomaree Sports Complex netball courts

NELSON Bay Netball Association (NBNA) flicked the switch last week on the lighting upgrade at the netball courts at Tomaree Sports Complex.

Members gathered for the official launch of the lighting upgrade of the Association’s six netball courts before sixth round action in the Twilight Netball Series competition.

“The LED lighting upgrade will provide brighter lighting for games and training that is more energy efficient,” NBNA President Rebecca Keating told News Of The Area.

“The Nelson Bay courts are now a premier sporting destination in the Port Stephens region and will be a huge benefit to the 345 members of Nelson Bay Netball Association,” Rebecca stated.

“With the need for quality and performance in lighting this upgrade is a big plus for the area and a boon for the sport,” she said.

Funding for the upgrade was boosted by a $168,000 NSW Office of Sport grant through the Female Friendly Community Sport Facilities and Lighting Upgrades Grant Program.

Also in attendance at the official lighting upgrade launch were NBNA life members Amanda Wilks and Helen Scott, former President Kerry Whitty as well as Netball NSW’s Hunter and Central Coast Regional Manager Kirsten Clarke.

Nelson Bay Netball hosted its Twilight Series competition under the new lights system with participating netballers giving their seal of approval.

By Chris KARAS