Nelson Bay optometrist Ian Brigden retires after 45 years



IAN Brigden moved to Nelson Bay from Sydney in 1980 after purchasing an optical business that was initially operating part time.

He soon amassed an impressive customer base across the Tomaree Peninsula.



Once it became full-time, Ian’s practice evolved into an optometry franchise known as Eyecare Plus, which occupied not only the current location on Stockton Street in Nelson Bay, but also locations at Tea Gardens and Tanilba Bay.

From his early days, Ian was heavily involved with the local Chamber of Commerce and the Nelson Bay Rotary Club, of which he is still a member today.

Mel Berrigan, currently the Practice Manager at the Nelson Bay business and a 38-year dispensing veteran, paid tribute to Ian’s career during a function celebrating his retirement at the Shoal Bay Country Club.

“I’ve worked with Briggo for 18 and a half years, and this is the end of an era.

“Many people have benefitted from his expertise over the years and he will be missed, but we wish him all the best in his retirement”.

In 2023, Ian sold the business to George and Matilda.

He said, “Now my intention is to spend my retirement working on my golf handicap and travelling with my wife Debbie”.

By Simon EKINS

