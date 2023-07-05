Nelson Bay school chips in for needy

ST Michael’s Nelson Bay School’s Mini Vinnies Group were concerned about how cold it has been this winter and knew that there were people sleeping on the streets around the bay, so decided it would be important to help out their local St Vincent de Paul Conference by organising a winter appeal at school.

The students decided to have a ‘pyjama day’ at school.

The students and staff could all wear their pyjamas to school with a donation for the winter appeal.

This donation could include blankets, gloves, beanies, socks, slippers, pyjamas and the like.

The students were blown away with the response.

They were able to fill 25 large garbage bags to donate to the Senior St Vincent de Paul Conference.

All these goods will be donated to people in need.