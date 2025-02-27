Nelson Bay Torchbearers elect new president



DURING their recent annual general meeting (AGM), Nelson Bay Torchbearers for Legacy elected Christine Riley as their new President for 2025.

She is supported by Vice President Judy Chapman, Secretary and Markets Manager Jeanette Murray, Assistant Secretary Shirley Harvey, Treasurer Denise Diemar and Assistant Treasurer and Marketing Brigita Falconer.



The Torchbearers group was formed over 70 years ago to support Port Stephens Legacy through fundraising.

The organisation’s main income currently comes from the Legacy Markets held on the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month at Neil Carroll Park Reserve at Fly Point; the Christmas Stocking at Soldiers Point Bowling Club; and monthly raffles at Nelson Bay Bowling Club.

These funds go towards helping the families of those who have suffered through acts of war, past and present.

One such event was held recently with Port Stephens Legatees manning the table for a stocking raffle at Soldiers Point Bowling Club.

Marea Harrison was the winner,

Coordinator Legatee was Peter Polack with many sponsors donating prizes for the stocking, which was purpose-built by Salamander Men’s Shed.

An excellent fundraising result was achieved.

In recent years, Torchbearers numbers have dropped and the group is always looking for new members to join.

If you are interested in helping out, contact President Chris Riley on 0455 041 916.

By Simon EKINS

