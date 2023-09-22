New anglers association seeks Nambucca members

CALLING all Nambucca Valley anglers.

The South West Rocks Anglers Association Inc, a brand new fishing club launching on Monday 2 October 2023, is seeking keen local fishers to get involved.



Our focus is multi-faceted and includes the education of young beginner anglers in best fishing practices which result in sustainability,” South West Rocks Anglers Association president Damien Ashley said.

“We also focus on adults who have been fishing for years without much success.

“We invite them to hook into our think tank of experienced committee members.”

Damien said the club will promote the concept of stewardship of the Macleay River and its surrounds rather than just “taking a resource and hoping that somehow the ecosystem can simply absorb the pressure”.

As well as competitions, there will be monthly skills clinics where participants can learn the rigging for a particular species, casting techniques, knot tying, beach worming, bait gathering and filleting.

“We have a scientific officer who can ensure our members understand how human usage of the river can continue without depleting the stocks of creatures that are part of the river,” Damien said.

“We will be having clean up days to rid the river, its banks and adjacent beaches and headlands of discarded rubbish.”

The Association’s Meet and Greet and Registration Day is on Monday, 2 October from 10am to 12:30pm with a BBQ commencing at 12 noon.

“When competitions begin, entry forms can be completed at the Rocks Marine Bait and Tackle store.

“Our ongoing recognition of the year’s individual best catches will be featured on ‘The Brag Mat’ which will be displayed at the South West Rocks (SWR) Country Club.

“The SWR Country Club has kindly allowed us to use their downstairs room and BBQ area for our meetings and weigh-ins.”