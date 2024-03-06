New boots on the ground for NSW Police



158 NEW Probationary Constables were sworn into the NSW Police Force last Friday, set to start at their new home stations across the state this week.

20 new police are destined for NSW Police’s Northern Region, with one headed to the Hunter Port Stephens Police District.



Class 361 attested at the Goulburn Police Academy following eight months of training in the Constable Education Program (CEP).

Four months by distance, four months at the Academy.

They will now have twelve months on-the-job-training as Probationary Constables.

NSW Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said, “Congratulations to all 158 attesting officers for their hard work and commitment.

“I wish you all a rich and rewarding career with the NSW Police Force.

“A career in policing is like no other.

“These new recruits show a steadfast determination to serve and protect communities right across NSW.”

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said, “All 158 recruits graduating today are embarking on an extraordinary journey and career.

“Policing is a job where we all have the chance to make a difference to the community we’ve been entrusted to serve and protect.

“These probationary constables are joining a strong, honourable and committed police force and I wish them the very best.”

While many recruits are Australian born, this year the graduating cohort is also made up of students from diverse backgrounds including Iraq, Syria, Poland, Germany, India, South Africa, China, United States of America, England, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Five recruits are First Nations.

Of the 158 recruits, 112 are men and 46 are women.

Recruits reported to their stations for work on Monday.

They will now complete twelve months of on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University.

They officially graduate with an Associate Degree in Policing Practice once they have passed all academic and operation standards.

The officers will then be confirmed to the rank of constable.