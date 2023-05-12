New CEO for Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast

REGIONAL Development Australia Mid North Coast (RDAMNC) welcomes Dr Madeleine Lawler as its new CEO and Director of Regional Development, replacing outgoing CEO Kerry Grace.

Dr Lawler was most recently Director of Community and Economic Development for a Queensland council, and previous to this, worked for Coffs Harbour City Council in Community Planning and Engagement.



Madeleine had a career in mental health, youth work, and education, as well as a management consulting career working across diverse areas such as infrastructure, software development, health, housing, not-for-profits, and Local Government.

“I’m thrilled to have been selected as CEO of RDAMNC,” Dr Lawler said.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the region and its people even better, and understanding more of the challenges facing the region.

“I am keen to collaborate with agencies and stakeholders across the region as we navigate our mutual challenges and work together on taking advantage of the many opportunities available to us over the next few years.”

Kieren Dell, Chair of RDAMNC, welcomed Dr Lawler to the role.

“Madeleine stood out in a quality field of candidates due to her diversity of experience across both government and commercial roles and her deep background in, and commitment to, community and economic development,” Mr Dell said.

“The Board and I look forward to working with Madeleine to continue to advocate for improvements to economic development on the Mid North Coast and Norfolk Island.”

Outgoing RDAMNC CEO Kerry Grace has served as CEO and Director for the past six years.

“I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve our region via Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast,” said Kerry Grace.

“Living and working through natural disasters and pandemics have been challenging for the region, however, it has also opened new opportunities from remote working to new business models.”

“It’s an exciting time for the Mid North Coast and I’m delighted to hand over the role to such a competent practitioner.”

Interested parties from the Mid North Coast will have the opportunity to meet Dr Lawler as RDAMNC seeks feedback from the community for their MNC Strategic Plan 2021-31, in face-to-face meetings in each LGA over May and June.

To attend, please register at https://events.humanitix.com/regional-plan-launch-2023

For more information contact Sara Runciman at media@rdamnc.org.au or 0409 580 741.

By Karen GRIBBIN