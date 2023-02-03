New community arts festival coming to Macksville

THE Macksville Laneway Festival will take place on Saturday 11 March from 2pm to 10pm, with a packed programme of live performances, street art and workshops for the whole family.

Event organiser Phil Nicholas from Events Delivered said, “The choice of site, which spans Wallace Lane and River Street, is inspired by the colourful street art and the community spirit of the old River Festival.”



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The festival is proudly funded by the NSW Government via the Reconnecting Regional NSW – Community Events Program fund, with support from Nambucca Valley Council administering the funding.

Valley residents will be treated to live bands, a fire show, street performers, a street art photo trail, market stalls, food trucks, kids lantern making and parade, kids and young adult circus playspace, giant games, dance performances, laneway cricket comp, artist talks and workshops.

“One of the activities I’m most looking forward to is creating a Community Rock Choir,” said Mr Nicholas.

“This is where the audience is invited to belt out popular songs at the top of their voices, accompanied by a backing band and choir.

“Song lyrics will be published on the website and accessed via a QR code at the event.”

Entry is just $2 per person.

“We’re on the hunt for a few cricket lovers to help run the Laneway Cricket Competition,” Mr Nicholas said.

“It will be a fun knock out contest played in front of the Phillip Hughes mural on Wallace Lane. “Local businesses can field a team of three or four players and represent their business at the festival.”

Interested volunteers can contact festival organisers via the festival website, where the full festival program is available in exchange for an email address.

For more information, visit www.macksvillelanewayfestival.com.au/.

To view the event on Facebook, visit https://fb.me/e/3mtD1QnRR