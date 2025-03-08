New data shows regional Australia will bear the brunt of rising heat



THE Climate Council’s recently released Heat Map tool shows regional electorates will face some of the worst increases in hot days if Australia and other nations fail to follow through on current climate commitments.

The report shows what will happen in a highly polluting or a “drill, baby, drill” scenario, which calculates heat changes if there is no action to cut back on burning coal, oil and gas.



By 2090, parts of Queensland, WA and the NT would swelter through days over 35 degrees for more than half of the year.

The modelling also shows that the worst of the heat will hit communities least able to cope with it, including poor electorates and those with greater numbers of older Australians and children under five years old.

The Cowper electorate has the second largest proportion of people aged over 65 of any Australian electorate, and is set to swelter through an extra four days of heat by 2050.

In response, long-term resident Maura Luxford said, ‘’The heat is already unbearable in my part of regional Australia”.

“Many of my elderly friends have endured another gruelling summer, and it’s taking a toll.”

Ms Luxford says she sees her children less because they don’t want to visit at Christmas when it’s so hot.

“As a grandmother, I worry about the future our children will inherit..

“These extremes will only get worse unless we act.

“We need to keep going with our switch to clean energy – we can’t afford to reverse course.”

Climate Councillor Professor David Karoly, said that even a small increase in the number of hot days or nights can damage ecosystems and health.

For example, Tasmania’s expected increase of an average of just one more day over 35 degrees would have a major detrimental impact on its coastal rainforests.

“This updated heat map tool comes after the world experienced the hottest January on record, right on the heels of 2024 being the hottest year on record – globally,” he said.

“Heat can impact anyone but those over 65 and children under five are most at risk of becoming ill on hot days and during heatwaves.”

The Heat Map can be found at climatecouncil.org.au/resources/heatmap/.

By Andrew VIVIAN