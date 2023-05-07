New drop off point for Wrap With Love donations

COFFS Quilters and Needlecraft Inc (CQ&N), who keenly knit for purpose creating squares and blankets going towards the international Wrap With Love project, have a new drop-off point for people making material donations.

The CQ&N club meets every Thursday at the Cavanbah Centre from 8.30am to 12 midday, where members will be happy to receive your squares, wraps or yarn if you drop them there during those hours.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Sharing the news about ‘drop off Thursdays’, Margaret Hivon, coordinator for Wrap with Love, told News Of The Area, “The squares and wraps will then be picked up by me to take home, packed in suitable bags and labelled for transport to the Wrap With Love warehouse in Sydney.

“The packages are taken there courtesy of Lindsay Transport,” she said.

Wrap With Love (WWL) is a voluntary organisation which started in 1992.

Volunteers work at home, in groups and various centres Australia-wide knitting squares, sewing them into blankets and making the always-welcomed wraps.

Each year thousands of wraps are collected from the warehouse in Sydney by bona fide agencies for distribution to wherever the need is, where people are cold and needing warmth and comfort.

Coffs Quilters & Needlecraft Inc (CQ&N) is a long-time supporter of WWL.

For further information about ‘drop off THursdays’, CQ&N or Wrap With Love, please contact Shirley Rose on 0417250688.

By Andrea FERRARI