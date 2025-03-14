New graduate nurses and midwives join Coffs Harbour Hospital



NEW nurses and midwives at Coffs Clinical Service are among a cohort of 100 joining the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD).

They are working across all clinical areas at hospitals in Port Macquarie, Wauchope, Kempsey, Macksville, Bellingen and Coffs Harbour, including in mental health and midwifery.



Among the new recruits is Coffs Harbour local Eleora Primmer who recently graduated from Southern Cross University.

She is looking forward to connecting with and caring for her patients.

“Being there for different steps of their journey is really special,” Ms Primmer said.

Another Southern Cross University graduate, Zari Blay, was drawn to nursing from a young age.

“I had a lot of family members who were in and out of hospital and unwell, so I just wanted to make a difference in healthcare,” she said.

MNCLHD Acting District Director of Nursing and Midwifery Penny Jones welcomed the new cohort.

“Our nurses and midwives are on the frontline at local hospitals providing care to patients and support to their families around the clock,” she said.

“They will gain first-hand experience of working in regional health facilities and make an invaluable contribution to our local health system and we wish them all the best as they start their careers.”

The new nursing and midwifery graduates join MNCLHD under the GradStart program which will provide them with opportunities in a variety of clinical settings such as emergency departments, acute hospital services, maternity services, hospital clinics and health care services delivered in community settings.

They will work alongside experienced staff who will support them to gain skills and knowledge in one of the world’s best health systems.

By Andrea FERRARI

