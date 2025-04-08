New intake of paramedics and control staff for NSW Ambulance



TWENTY new paramedic interns have arrived in the Hunter ambulance zone to begin the on-road portion of their 12-month internships.

Across the state, NSW Ambulance has welcomed 157 new paramedic interns and 17 trainee emergency medical call takers, after they were officially inducted into the service at a ceremony.



These new recruits were part of the largest induction held by NSW Ambulance so far this year and started in their new roles over the weekend.

The emergency medical call takers have been posted to the Sydney and Northern (Newcastle) control centres.

Minister for Health Ryan Park congratulated the new recruits for their “dedication, compassion and desire to make a difference in their communities”.

“Every call the new paramedic interns and emergency medical call takers respond to is an opportunity to make a difference and help those in our community in their most vulnerable moments.

“NSW will benefit from the clinical skills and expertise these new recruits bring to the healthcare workforce.”