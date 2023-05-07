New look Nambucca Heads Library offers so much more than books

WITH the long awaited extension project now complete, the new look Nambucca Heads Library is in full swing and, as well as the extensive range of reading material available, the facility has much more to offer.

In addition to the expanded ground floor where most of the library’s collection is held, the library now also boasts a downstairs area where the young adult collection is housed as well as two meeting rooms.



These rooms will soon feature technology to enable community groups and other organisations to hold meetings and have access to Zoom style video conferencing.

A feature of these rooms is the stunning panoramic windows overlooking the rainforest to the rear of the library.

The whole building is fully accessible to people of all levels of ability.

The Nambucca Library is also hosting a range of community activities.

A Junior Art Class, under the guidance of local artist and author Noel Robertson, has recently commenced and will cater for budding artists eleven to fifteen years old, one evening a week for a month.

Senior Librarian Wes McQuillan told News Of The Area, “Although these classes are already booked out, if it goes well there is a possibility that Noel will run art classes for other age groups.”

On Tuesday 9 May, renowned author Karly Lane, who has written 21 books, will be giving an Author’s Talk where visitors can hear about Karly’s publishing journey.

“Places are limited so I advise those interested to call the library on 6568 6906 to book,” Wes added.

“There is always something going on at our Libraries in Nambucca Heads and Macksville and I recommend that people keep an eye out by coming in and speaking to us or checking the Nambucca Valley Council Facebook page.”

Library hours are 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday and 9:30 to 12:00 pm on Saturdays.

By Mick BIRTLES