New Marine Rescue App helping the community to stay safe on waterways

MARINE Rescue Lemon Tree Passage and Port Stephens have been kept very busy performing vessel rescues over the holiday period.

Now there is an upgraded version of the popular Marine Rescue NSW app designed to help boaters to stay safer on coastal waterways.



Last year over 65,000 New South Wales boaters logged on using the free Marine Rescue NSW app, enabling their location to be monitored by the Service’s Radio Operators, and for rescue crews to be quickly deployed in an emergency to the vessel’s last known location.

Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Stacey Tannos said the existing app had brought peace of mind to boater’s families, with the upgrades to the app making it even easier to use and adding a host of new features, making it an essential item for everyone heading out on the State’s waterways.

“Anyone can now create an account and use the app, even if they don’t own a boat or Jet Ski,” Commissioner Tannos said.

“This lets anyone quickly access useful and potentially life-saving information specific to the area they are in such as current and forecast marine weather conditions, navigation aids and mooring areas, maritime alerts and warnings, speed zones, fishing spots, bar cameras, maps, and much more.”

“Boaters can also access safety checklists, emergency procedures and scripts to use over their marine radio or phone in a range of emergency situations, so they can head out confident they are well-prepared for any eventuality during their day on the water.”

Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage Unit Commander David Aselford encourages local boaters to use the updated Marine Rescue NSW app.

“The app now also allows multiple profiles, so no matter how many vessels you own, or how many people are in your family, you are always able to get online and use the app’s many useful features,” Mr Aselford said.

Upgrades to the app have also enhanced compatibility with newer generations of phones and other devices, and the clean, fresh interface has improved navigation and made for faster and easier access to information.

“Whether you like to power boat, sail, paddle or jet ski, logging on to your local Marine Rescue NSW base with the Marine Rescue NSW app is a habit everyone heading out on our waterways should get into,” Mr Aselford added.

The message is don’t delay, download the App today and stay safe on Port Stephens and Myall Coast waterways.

By Marian SAMPSON