New mobile phone tower working at South Arm

MOBILE phone communications should now be better around South Arm.

Via Nambucca Valley Council almost $1 million has been spent using state and federal funds to build a new ‘macro base tower’ on South Arm Rd.



Council received funding totalling $971,250 to build the tower thanks to the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.

The devastating November 2019 Black Summer bushfires highlighted the need to provide residents with increased mobile connectivity and access to emergency services information, a council spokesperson said.

Funding approval was granted in November 2021 and Telstra Corporation Ltd was engaged and began building the tower in May 2023.

The tower is now fully operational, providing significantly improved coverage along South Arm Road and the infrastructure base for any future telecommunications improvements.