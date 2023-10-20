New outdoor music venue at Vitality Bloom Nursery offers chilled Sunday setting

CHILLED live acoustic guitar and vocals are coming to a new venue on the Coffs Coast, with the Vitality Bloom Nursery in Boambee East introducing Music in the Garden on Sundays.

Singer/songwriter/guitarist Bob Crain, originally from Hawaii and now residing in Toormina, will launch the new music venue on Sunday 29 October through a joint performance with Briaan Llorente, a singer/songwriter from Bellingen.



Having sea-changed/tree-changed from Melbourne earlier this year, Bob discovered the Garden Mania Lifestyle Centre in Boambee East.

Amongst the various buildings he observed the beautiful natural setting around Vitality Bloom Nursery and spotted the opportunity for live music in the venue.

“I saw the shed and the setting and my mind started ticking, I thought ‘this is a great place to play music’,” Bob told News Of The Area.

When Bob approached the owner, Alicia Kook, she met him with a metaphorical high-five, saying that’s exactly what she also had in mind.

“I’d been thinking about putting on live music here, but I needed someone with the experience to work with,” Alicia told NOTA.

The pair began planning, put a date in the diary and are now promoting the performance as the start of a live music program in the grounds of the Lifestyle Centre.

Commencing Sunday 29 October in the beautiful outdoor setting on the grass in front of the Conservatory, which was designed by the renowned Coffs Harbour Architect Vil Brickman, and now described as ‘the folly’, there will be a light and airy musical performance from 1pm to 5pm.

Bob and Briaan will be performing original songs and classic covers solo and together as a duo.

Mindful of always playing to the venue, Bob said the genre will be “low key acoustic”, adding, “a quiet folk/rock festival vibe”.

Entry is free and welcoming to kids, dogs, friends, family, and bring your own lawn chairs or blankets.

The Garden Mania Lifestyle Centre is located at 19 Lindsays Road, Boambee East.

“Vitality Bloom Nursery, Secret Garden Café, Willy Wagtail Homewares and more can be found at Garden Mania so come and explore between sets,” invited Alicia.

Until moving to the Coffs Coast, Bob Crain (www.bobcrain.com.au) was the main songwriter, rhythm guitarist and co-lead singer with Melbourne original band Folk In The Road.

He has three self-released CDs: The Hippies Were Right, Humanology 101 and a live performance recorded at the Folk Barn in California – Bob Crain LIVE.

As an old folk rocker he presents a message in his songwriting that’s environmental, social, political, human interest, always a bit tongue-in-cheek and as he often says, “I used to write letters to the editor…now I just write songs”.

Briaan Llorente’s trademarks are passionate songwriting, soothing vocals and exquisite guitar playing.

Together Briaan and Bob say their fit is “as natural and complementary as peas and pods, a generation apart – come along and hear what we do”.

By Andrea FERRARI